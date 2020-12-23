Rep. Flores: ‘I have no objection to’ upping stimulus check to $2,000

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Bill Flores (R-District 17) says he supports the proposed amendment to the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus legislation that would increase the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

The $900-billon bill passed Congress with bipartisan support this week, heading to Pres. Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

However, the president instead criticized the bill, calling for increased stimulus checks to most Americans: $2,000 for individuals making $75,000 or less a year and $4,000 for couples making less than $150,000 per year.

Democratic lawmakers have said they’re on board with Pres. Trump’s request--they and some Republicans wanted more money in the stimulus checks to begin with--and on Brazos Valley This Morning, Rep. Flores said he will support that measure in the House.

“Here’s what I’m hoping will happen. On the House floor this morning or tomorrow morning, we’re going to have a bill or an amendment to change the amount to $2,000, which I have no objection to doing. It will go by what’s called ‘unanimous consent,’” said Flores Wednesday. “If that passes, it will amend the bill, and then the president can sign the amended bill.”

Flores also pointed out that Pres. Trump’s administration was not absent from initial negotiations that landed on a $600 stimulus check.

“I think it’s important for everybody here locally to know that the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was part of the negotiations and the [Trump] administration agreed to the $600 per person stimulus payments, so I’m a little surprised at the last-minute request,” Flores said. “That said, I’m hoping we can accommodate it. We don’t want this bill to be vetoed because it is too important to get all of this funding out to the American people.”

It is unclear what will happen if this latest measure does not pass, as Congress passed the original legislation with enough support to override any veto Pres. Trump might hand down.

See the video player for the full conversation with Rep. Flores on BVTM.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.