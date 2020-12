BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger basketball team saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a 67-61 loss to Huntsville Tuesday afternoon at The Armory at Rudder High School.

Rudder will look to rebound on Monday, December 28th as they travel to Madisonville to take on the Lady Mustangs. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

