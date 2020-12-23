Advertisement

Son-Shine Center gets donation from Madisonville church

The nonprofit works every day to help provide assistance to people in Madison County who need it
(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Son-Shine Outreach Center is getting a big donation from its community.

First United Methodist Church in Madisonville presented a $8,000 check to the nonprofit organization.

The Son-Shine Center works every day to help provide assistance to people in Madison County who need it. They say the need is even greater this year due to the pandemic.

During the holidays there is always an increase in need; however, according to the Son-Shine Outreach Center Assistant Food Administrator Terry Clark, people still need food year-round.

The nonprofit says it received plenty of canned food items during KBTX’s Food for Families Food Drive but they are still in need of perishable items.

In Madison County, the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville has been collecting and distributing meals for more than a decade.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is located at 320 N May Street.

