South Carolina pauses basketball activities again

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) -- South Carolina’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.