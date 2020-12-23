Advertisement

South Carolina pauses basketball activities again

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) -- South Carolina’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

Most Read

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room
College Station Firefighters respond to a home fire in south College Station
Cause of home fire in south College Station still unknown
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Graduates recently were recognized in fall commencement activities at Texas A&M in College...
Aggie parents share frustrations over no pass / fail option for fall semester

Latest News

Seven Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Seven Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Rudder suffers 67-61 home loss to Huntsville
Wydermyer named Mackey Award Finalist
Bombers Ready to Strike Out 2020