Springlike start gives way to a LOT of wind tonight

Oh, the weather outside is....gorgeous...but a bit warm for these late December days. Clouds race back over the Brazos Valley sky this evening and could produce a few drops of rain after 4am (20%). A mildly cool start Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s (for perspective, that is typically our afternoon high at this time of the year). After a cloudy morning with a few drops of rain speckled here or there, a breezy south wind and sunshine cracking through pushes highs back to the mid-70s. This is a cautionary tale for those that are leaving the house early and not returning until late: take a jacket with you...

A cold front reaches the Brazos Valley between 4pm (north) and 8pm (south) Wednesday. A few showers to a very outside chance at a rumble of thunder may slide south ahead of the front. Bigger story is what happens behind it: a whole lot of wind. Northwest gusts 30-35mph+ are expected after 6pm and through the evening. Temperatures cave to the 50s by 7pm and feel like the 30s and 40s by 10pm. Wind chills in the 20s and a light freeze are expected Christmas Eve morning. Sunshine but brisk day before Christmas with highs only in the mid-50s. Frosty Christmas morning turns into a gorgeous, seasonable afternoon with holiday highs between 60° and 62°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 74, falling to the 50s by sunset. Wind: SW becoming N 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35mph by sunset.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 33. Wind chills: 20s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Night Before Christmas: Clear and cold. Low: 34. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

