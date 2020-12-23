Advertisement

Springlike start gives way to a LOT of wind tonight

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oh, the weather outside is....gorgeous...but a bit warm for these late December days. Clouds race back over the Brazos Valley sky this evening and could produce a few drops of rain after 4am (20%). A mildly cool start Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s (for perspective, that is typically our afternoon high at this time of the year). After a cloudy morning with a few drops of rain speckled here or there, a breezy south wind and sunshine cracking through pushes highs back to the mid-70s. This is a cautionary tale for those that are leaving the house early and not returning until late: take a jacket with you...

A cold front reaches the Brazos Valley between 4pm (north) and 8pm (south) Wednesday. A few showers to a very outside chance at a rumble of thunder may slide south ahead of the front. Bigger story is what happens behind it: a whole lot of wind. Northwest gusts 30-35mph+ are expected after 6pm and through the evening. Temperatures cave to the 50s by 7pm and feel like the 30s and 40s by 10pm. Wind chills in the 20s and a light freeze are expected Christmas Eve morning. Sunshine but brisk day before Christmas with highs only in the mid-50s. Frosty Christmas morning turns into a gorgeous, seasonable afternoon with holiday highs between 60° and 62°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 74, falling to the 50s by sunset. Wind: SW becoming N 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35mph by sunset.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 33. Wind chills: 20s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Night Before Christmas: Clear and cold. Low: 34. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
76 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Second round of stimulus checks: Who will get them and how much?
Highway 6 in College Station
$10 vehicle registration fee one step closer to Texas statehouse

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Late Wednesday cold front brings a chill & blustery wind
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Late Wednesday cold front brings a chill & gusty wind
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Spring Tuesday; Winter returns late Wednesday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
“Springlike” for first day of winter, chill returns soon