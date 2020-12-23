St. Joseph Health receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine, health workers get vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in Bryan received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday afternoon and also started vaccinating health care workers.

“Today is a day of hope for all of us as we receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and prepare to begin administering them,” said Theron park, president, St. Joseph Health. “We hope to be able to gather with our family and friends again soon and that people’s lives and livelihoods will be restored. We see this historic day as the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

St. Joseph Health is part of the Week 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan that was announced Dec. 18. They are part of the many Brazos Valley health centers that are receiving the Moderna vaccine this week.

According to St. Joseph Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, health care workers will receive the vaccine first in order to ensure health systems are able to continue to provide care through the pandemic and beyond.

“At St. Joseph Health, safety is our priority, and we only administer vaccines that the FDA has recommended as safe and effective,” a statement from St. Joseph Health said. “While there are always unknowns when a new vaccine is developed – including duration of protection, long term safety, or how the vaccine might respond to virus mutations in the future – there is enough data available to know that the vaccine being offered is safe and should be encouraged.”

