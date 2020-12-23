Successfully navigate virtual celebrations this Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Christmas a lot of people will be logging into celebrations instead of attending them in person to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, it’s important that the technology works properly to create an enjoyable experience.

Justin Gosch Geek Squad supervisor at Best Buy in College Station said that when it comes to virtual gatherings this holiday season, connectivity is critical because a bad connection can ruin your experience.

”I think the biggest thing is being aware of your internet connection because if you go in there and you have this scheduled time to meet with part of your family or have virtual calls and stuff like that you don’t want to have that take away from your experience,” said Gosch. “It’s going to be the biggest thing. You don’t want to have disconnects where it is laggy.”

To avoid connectivity issues he recommends testing out the signal in your home and finding out the best place for you to conduct the call. Gosch also said testing the virtual call will help make sure there are no hiccups during the virtual gathering on the big day.

When it comes to choosing what platform to host the gathering on there are several options to choose from- Zoom, Skype, Apple’s Facetime, Microsoft’s Teams, and more.

“If you have an iPhone, Facetime is obviously going to be the best way to go,” said Gosch. “With that, anything else, a lot of the time is Skype or Zoom, Microsoft has a really good one that you can set themes and make it a little more festive, but all of them work really well.”

During the holidays, Zoom will be removing its 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts across the globe. For Christmas, this will start at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, until 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. The streaming giant will do it again for New Years’ and start the free untimed calls at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, until 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. Click here for more details.

However, if you are starting to become bored with keeping your celebrations confined to just chatting there are some ways you can bring activities into your celebrations.

Gosch said there are some websites that offer the ability to do an activity together virtually like streaming movies. He has personal experience with the websites Rave and Two Seven.

“With the Rave and Two Seven it’s kinda the same thing if everyone has seen Microsoft Teams, for example, one of the scenes kinda lines everyone like you are in a movie theater in a sense and allows you to go in there and watch movies together,” said Gosch.

