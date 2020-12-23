Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Finalist

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon...
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named a finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Wednesday.

Mond has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 30 victories as a starter. A senior from San Antonio, Texas, Mond has completed 172-of-271 pass attempts for 2,050 yards with an impressive 19-to-3 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 256.4 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, Mond led the Aggies to a historic year concluding with a trip to the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on a seven-game win streak, the longest in-season streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. The Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

