Tie down Frosty! WINDY start to the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our next cold front brings seasonably chilly air back into the Brazos Valley just in time for Santa to roll into town! While the cold air is obviously a big change (after several afternoons in the 70s), the WIND that will bring in the festive chill will be awfully gusty come Wednesday evening.

Wind picks up as a cold front blows into the Brazos Valley late today, eventually giving us the "festively chilly" air just in time for Christmas. (KBTX)

Through the early afternoon, we will call the weather “breezy”, with a good mix of clouds and sun and temperatures warming all the way into the mid 70s. Holiday errands to run? A quick shower will be a possibility ahead of and along the passing front, but most of us will stay dry through this Christmas Eve-Eve. As the front passes through, the colder air and the gustier wind will be a little

Gusts up to 40mph are possible headed into tonight. That could be enough to knock down loose tree branches and throw around the inflatable decorations, so make sure they are good and secure before heading out the door today, or going to bed tonight. Colder air spills into the Brazos Valley Wednesday night, leading to wind chill sin the 20s by Christmas Eve morning. Calmer weather awaits for Christmas day with morning lows in the 30s and highs near 60.

