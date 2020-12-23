Track Santa with your KBTX PinPoint Weather App this Christmas Eve
He moves fast, but keep up with Santa as he gets closer and closer to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 366 days out of the year (remember 2020 was a leap year!), the KBTX PinPoint Weather app is there to keep you ahead of weather changes here in the Brazos Valley or wherever your phone takes you.
For one magical day of the year, it transforms into the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker App!
Starting at 8:00 a.m. Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24), hourly updates on the Jolly Ol’ Elf’s location will be available by simply opening the app. Not only will you get his last known location, but also the weather for Christmas Day in each location.
Don’t have the KBTX PinPoint Weather app yet? No problem! Head to your phone’s app store and search “KBTX Weather” to download or click here for iOS and Android.
