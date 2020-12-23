Track Santa with your KBTX PinPoint Weather App this Christmas Eve

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 366 days out of the year (remember 2020 was a leap year!), the KBTX PinPoint Weather app is there to keep you ahead of weather changes here in the Brazos Valley or wherever your phone takes you.

For one magical day of the year, it transforms into the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker App!

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24), hourly updates on the Jolly Ol’ Elf’s location will be available by simply opening the app. Not only will you get his last known location, but also the weather for Christmas Day in each location.

Don’t have the KBTX PinPoint Weather app yet? No problem! Head to your phone’s app store and search “KBTX Weather” to download or click here for iOS and Android.

🎅🎄🦌🎅🎄🦌



Time to flip the big switch & turn the @KBTXWeather app into the PInPoint Santa Tracking App.



Every hour Christmas Eve, we'll get you an update on where the Jolly Ol' Elf is!



📲: Search "KBTX Weather" in your app store or download here: https://t.co/WMsFVkSi2Z pic.twitter.com/radFBSmwLQ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.