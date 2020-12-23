Advertisement

Track Santa with your KBTX PinPoint Weather App this Christmas Eve

He moves fast, but keep up with Santa as he gets closer and closer to the Brazos Valley
Track Santa all day Christmas Eve as the Jolly ol' Elf makes his way around the globe.
Track Santa all day Christmas Eve as the Jolly ol' Elf makes his way around the globe.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 366 days out of the year (remember 2020 was a leap year!), the KBTX PinPoint Weather app is there to keep you ahead of weather changes here in the Brazos Valley or wherever your phone takes you.

For one magical day of the year, it transforms into the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker App!

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24), hourly updates on the Jolly Ol’ Elf’s location will be available by simply opening the app. Not only will you get his last known location, but also the weather for Christmas Day in each location.

Don’t have the KBTX PinPoint Weather app yet? No problem! Head to your phone’s app store and search “KBTX Weather” to download or click here for iOS and Android.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Highway 6 in College Station
$10 vehicle registration fee one step closer to Texas statehouse
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
76 new COVID-19 cases, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A cold front pushing through the Brazos Valley Wednesday will give us the chance to see spotty...
Changes ahead as a cold front approaches the Brazos Valley Wednesday

Latest News

Dog inside travel trailer fire dies, cause of fire unknown
Plan a virtual gathering
Successfully navigate virtual celebrations this Christmas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Rep. Flores joined BVTM Wednesday morning.
Rep. Flores: ‘I have no objection to’ upping stimulus check to $2,000