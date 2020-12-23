Treat of the Day: A&M student wins Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway

FRISCO, Texas (KBTX) - Current Aggie, Preston Barnett, was recently selected as a finalist in the 12th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Preston, along with five other contestants competed for the chance to win $125,000 in free tuition to put towards their education over the weekend during the Power Five football championship games.

Preston was chosen by submitting a one-minute video outlining what he would do with the tuition money. A computer engineering major, Preston says he wants to create artificial intelligence for drones to help those stranded after natural disasters like hurricanes.

Preston and one other finalist went head to head to see who could throw the greatest number of footballs into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Preston won! And with it, he won the $125,000 grand prize in tuition money.

