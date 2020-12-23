Two new COVID-19 deaths, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,356 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized white male in his 80′s and a hospitalized African American male in his 70′s.There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,953 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,160 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 304 active probable cases and there have been 1,856 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,441. There have been 121,323 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Currently, there are 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 96 904 794 14 Brazos 1,356 11,441 9,953 132 Burleson 100 892 778 14 Grimes 195 1,723 1,487 41 Houston 55 1,012 934 23 Lee 182 839 634 23 Leon 110 701 570 21 Madison 88 1,071 967 16 Milam 140 1,247 737 11 Montgomery 6,446 23,838 13,174 186 Robertson 171 822 639 12 San Jacinto 17 416 381 18 Trinity 18 321 294 9 Walker 305 5,643 5,260 78 Waller 257 1,834 1,555 22 Washington 190 1,349 1,101 58

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 654 staffed hospital beds with 100 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 177 active cases on Dec. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 4,616 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 22, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 275,656 active cases and 1,297,269 recoveries. There have been 1,613,095 total cases reported and 14,642,477 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,606 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 221,860 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 22 at 6:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.