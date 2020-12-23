Wayne Dicky prepares to lead Brazos County as the new sheriff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wayne Dicky may be the sheriff-elect, but he’s not new to Brazos County or law enforcement. Since 1997, he has been the Brazos County Jail Administrator. Dicky says he says is eager to get started in his new role.

“Some of the things I think are important is that we maintain that commitment to service, that we continue to innovate and use technology to make our community safer,” said Dicky

Dicky takes over for Sheriff Chris Kirk, who announced he would not seek reelection, instead opting to retire at the end of his term. Dicky says he has some tough shoes to fill, but he is determined to continue the previous administration’s excellent work.

“We’re going to build on all the great things that worked,” said Dicky. “We have a solid foundation here of service, professionalism, and integrity.”

Dickey says it’s important to have a succession plan so that the department can be successful in the future.

“It’s important that we not only develop people who are currently leaders, we have to develop the next generation of leaders so that they’re prepared to lead this organization into the future,” he said.

Two people who will help Dicky lead the department are Paul Martinez, who will take on the role of Chief Deputy, and Kevin Stuart, who will assume the role of Chief Deputy of Corrections. Both Martinez and Stuart say they’re ready for the challenge.

Martinez, a 27 year veteran of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, spent 17 years in the Criminal Investigations Division, which eventually went on to lead as lieutenant.

“The agency represents the community, and it just makes me proud to serve the community that I was born and raised in,” said Martinez.

Stuart, a 19 year veteran of the department, has held multiple positions in the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, most recently as the jail administrator.

“I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been involved with every aspect of the detention center,” said Stuart. “I feel like Wayne Dicky and Chris Kirk really prepared me for moving the organization to the future.”

Dicky says his ultimate goal is to simply protect and serve.

“It’s important to me that in this role, I take care of this community, that we protect this community, make it the best that we can,” said Dicky.

