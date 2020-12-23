Changes ahead as a cold front approaches the Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting off the holiday week on an unseasonably warm note, changes are headed for the Brazos Valley as a cold front approaches the area Wednesday.

As the cloud cover increases Tuesday night, Wednesday starts off in the upper 50s. With just enough moisture lingering in the atmosphere, spotty showers and pockets of drizzle will be possible after 4 a.m. and could accompany some on the morning drive. While the rain won’t be for everyone Wednesday, we’ll keep a scattered rain chance in the forecast throughout the afternoon for additional showers to pop up as the front passes through. When all is said and done, rainfall totals look to sit on the slim side, but a few areas (specifically I-45 points off to the east), may be able to find up to 0.10″ in the gauge Wednesday night.

Isolated-to-scattered showers will be possible as the cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley Wednesday. (KBTX)

As the front approaches the Brazos Valley by the afternoon, temperatures will head for the 70s once again, before cooler air and a touch of Christmas magic start to filter in. The current ETA for the cold front itself stretches from the afternoon into the early evening, with the boundary looking to exit off to the east by late dinner plans.

Wednesday's front is slated to pass through the Brazos Valley through the afternoon and into the early evening. (KBTX)

After the front pushes through, a northerly wind shift will have winds gusting upwards of 30-35 mph Wednesday evening. As you’re making plans over the next 24 hours, try to make securing loose lawn items and holiday decorations one of them!

Gusts upwards of 30-35 mph+ are possible Wednesday night after the front pushes through. (KBTX)

That gusty, northerly wind will bring in cooler and drier air, just in time for the holiday festivities! By wake up time Thursday and Friday, temperatures are slated to sit in the low 30s, so plan on taking the appropriate measures for a light freeze. With a breezy wind still on hand, windchills could dip down into the upper 20s the morning of Christmas Eve and again on Christmas, so have the coffee and hot cocoa at the ready! We’ll look to top off in the mid 50s Christmas Eve and low 60s Christmas Day, so it will feel a bit chilly and pretty seasonable for outdoor holiday activities.

Wednesday's cold front brings back colder temperatures, just in time for holiday festivities. (KBTX)

