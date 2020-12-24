Advertisement

120 new COVID-19 cases, 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,342 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,087 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

17 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,164 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 265 active probable cases and there have been 1,856 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,561. There have been 122,508 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin10692480414
Brazos13421156110087132
Burleson10390078314
Grimes1981,7371,49841
Houston561,01393423
Lee19885963823
Leon12071557421
Madison981,07996816
Milam1241,27475311
Montgomery10,41323,83813,174251
Robertson18684664713
San Jacinto1641738318
Trinity203232949
Walker3835,7375,27579
Waller2751,8801,58322
Washington1881,3621,11658

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 654 staffed hospital beds with 100 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 177 active cases on Dec. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 4,616 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 22, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 283,588 active cases and 1,311,851 recoveries. There have been 1,636,458 total cases reported and 14,728,384 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,900 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 222,931 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 23 at 4:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

