120 new COVID-19 cases, 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,342 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,087 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

17 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,164 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 265 active probable cases and there have been 1,856 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,561. There have been 122,508 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 106 924 804 14 Brazos 1342 11561 10087 132 Burleson 103 900 783 14 Grimes 198 1,737 1,498 41 Houston 56 1,013 934 23 Lee 198 859 638 23 Leon 120 715 574 21 Madison 98 1,079 968 16 Milam 124 1,274 753 11 Montgomery 10,413 23,838 13,174 251 Robertson 186 846 647 13 San Jacinto 16 417 383 18 Trinity 20 323 294 9 Walker 383 5,737 5,275 79 Waller 275 1,880 1,583 22 Washington 188 1,362 1,116 58

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 654 staffed hospital beds with 100 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 3 new cases and 177 active cases on Dec. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 4,616 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 22, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 283,588 active cases and 1,311,851 recoveries. There have been 1,636,458 total cases reported and 14,728,384 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 25,900 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 222,931 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 23 at 4:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

