Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say two men were found dead Tuesday morning at a motel on Texas Avenue...
Police release names of men found dead at College Station motel
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Over his 19 years and 10 months on the force, he worked for the Burleson County Sheriff,...
Memorial service next week for longtime law enforcement officer
Local woman catches suspect on video stealing ring doorbell camera.
Local woman catches suspect on video stealing security camera
Drs. Yubin Zhou and Yun Huang’s teams developed a caffeine-operated synthetic module (COSMO), a...
Researchers at Texas A&M using caffeine to help fight off viruses like COVID-19

Latest News

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic
Food insecurity over the holidays
Food insecurity over the holidays
Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.
Beyonce’s foundation donates $500,000 to families facing eviction