Animals at Aggieland Humane Society still searching for forever homes heading into 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s good news for all the animals at the Aggieland Humane Society. All of them have a home for the upcoming holiday break.

But many of those pets are still searching for their forever homes and will return to the shelter not long after the calendar turns to 2021. Aggieland Humane Society works hard each December to make sure their animals have that sense of warmth and comfort that so many of us seek out with our own families each holiday season.

“We have been working for the last couple of weeks to make sure that all of our pets have a foster home for the holidays,” Communication Coordinator Darby McKenzie said. “We’ve had a normal December. I think we’ve had about 170 pets come in since December 1.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Aggieland found a foster home for their last animal, a lucky dog named Ryder, just hours before closing for the holidays.

“Ryder has a foster home, but he still needs a forever home,” McKenzie said. “He’s a good dog. He’s pretty calm, and he loves treats. He will do pretty much anything for a treat.”

What McKenzie called a Christmas miracle serves as a good reminder of all the resources shelters like Aggieland Humane Society need to continue serving animals in the community. McKenzie says despite the challenges and difficult circumstances presented by the pandemic, they were lucky enough to have a pretty normal year in terms of intakes and adoptions.

“Looking back on this year, we have been incredibly blessed by a community that has shown up time and time again to be here for the pets,” McKenzie said. “We’ve seen more people willing to adopt or foster our pets.”

But like so many other nonprofits in 2020, McKenzie says they’ve seen a drop in donations. She says the shelter understands it’s difficult for the community to donate during a time where so many are hurting as a result of the pandemic, but McKenzie wants people to understand pets will continue to come in over the holiday break.

Many of those animals will require immediate medical attention to fix broken legs or other ailments. McKenzie says the money they receive from donations are the number one way they are able to provide that care.

“We’re still expecting the same number if not more pets next year,” McKenzie said. “We know that we will need those donations to help continue to cover the costs of food, vaccinations, medical care, or whatever it is. That’s our number one need.”

You can donate to the Aggieland Humane Society by visiting their website. People who are interested in fostering or adopting a pet can also get started with the orientation process online as well.

“If you’ve got an extra space in your home and your heart, that you’re willing to open up, you can register and do the orientation process online, and then we can get you paired with a pet,” McKenzie said.

