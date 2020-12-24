Blustery Christmas Eve, calming by Christmas

The winter chill is BACK just in time for the Christmas holidays! A large low pressure system moving across the US bringing blizzard conditions across the Great Plains and even some severe weather in the Southeast has left us blustery and chilly to begin Christmas Eve. Plan for the gusts to about 30mph to stick with us through a large portion of the day, but we will calm down significantly headed into the late afternoon and evening. Sunshine takes us through the day, with high temps in the mid 50s after a wind chilled TWENTIES early.

No white Christmas this year...but there is a good chance for frost to glisten on the yard Christmas morning. Temperatures in the low 30s at sunrise turn around to seasonable low 60s under mostly sunny skies for the holiday. A big batch of clouds return by Christmas night into the weekend, but we’ll warm despite that added cloud cover, back into the low 70s for the weekend. We may keep things on the (relatively) warm side ahead of the new year, until a big frontal system rolls through by midweek next week. That will be our next chance for storms, and likely what closes out 2020 on a colder note.

Christmas Eve: Sunny. High: 55. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Night Before Christmas: Clear. Frost by sunrise. Low: 33. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Wind: W 5-10.

Christmas Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 41. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

