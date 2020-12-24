Advertisement

Christmas Day forecast

Look at the weather St. Nick brought us for Christmas!
A sneak peek into your Christmas Day weather
A sneak peek into your Christmas Day weather(KBTX)
By Grace Leis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The main event of the week, Christmas Day, will start off with some festive and frosty temperatures. Tomorrow morning College Station hovers right over the freezing point at 33 degrees where many others hit the mark at 32 degrees for their low. These temperatures will leave us with some frosty lawns and windshields in the morning across the Brazos Valley. However, our northernmost counties have the potential for a light freeze as their temperatures near 28 degrees.

Frosty temperatures in the morning... shaping up to be a beautiful Christmas Day.
Frosty temperatures in the morning... shaping up to be a beautiful Christmas Day.(KBTX)

With consistent sunny skies, we warm up into lunchtime nearing 57 degrees by noon. Around 3 pm we will reach our high of 63 degrees which sets us up for comfortable and jolly conditions for your Christmas Holiday.

Festive temperatures in the morning, warming up to be a beautiful and sunny Christmas day.
Festive temperatures in the morning, warming up to be a beautiful and sunny Christmas day.(KBTX)

