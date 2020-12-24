Early morning vehicle fire at College Station Utilities Service Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A large vacuum truck caught fire at the College Station Utilities Center in College Station early Friday morning.

According to the College Station Fire Department, the incident happened around 8:00 this morning. Officials say the entire truck caught fire underneath the utility center’s carport.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported and the carport only suffered minor damage. Fire officials say the truck was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.