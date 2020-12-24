From the Ground Up: A season of reflection and looking forward

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County producer John Malazzo believes working in agriculture is a holy calling.

“When you love the land, it’s hard to express that to people that are outside of agriculture.” Not only are you trying to take care of yourself, but you’re trying to take care of the rest of the country and the world; we’re trying to be good stewards of the land, but we’re also trying to produce what we can for the public.”

Malazzo says Christmas is a time of reflection, but also looking forward.

“Thanksgiving is the time that you give thanks for your harvest, it’s a harvest celebration. Christmas is the beginning of a new crop for us. We’re going to be putting our seeds in the ground soon, we’re going to be using the Lord’s sunshine and the Lord’s rain to produce another crop.”

From gathering and feasting, to the shepherds and animals gathered around the nativity, to the manger holding the infant Jesus, Malazzo says you cannot separate agriculture from the holiday.

“The best thing about Christmas is it brings everybody together and you get a chance to practice your faith and be with your family and friends and prepare yourself mentally for another crop,” Malazzo says.

“On behalf of from the ground up, we hope that everyone has a merry Christmas, and a fantastic new year, and a healthy and happy time with your family.”

