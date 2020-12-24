Advertisement

Harden will be eligible to play Saturday

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(WNDU)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) -- Houston star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when the Rockets are to finally open their season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues.

Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.

