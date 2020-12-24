Advertisement

Judge Rick Hill continues tradition of reading The Polar Express to area kids

Judge Rick Hill is using social media to continue his annual reading of the holiday book to area kids this year.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Justice of the Peace Rick Hill was still determined this year to put on his conductor costume and read a popular holiday book to area children. Only this year - he had to read it online because of the pandemic.

“Each year for many years, I have dressed up as the conductor from the book and visited Bryan and College Station elementary schools to reach The Polar Express to students,” said Judge Hill. “This year, the Polar Express is not stopping in BCS. Santa and his helpers are busy preparing Christmas. My gift to the children of Bryan and College Station and all other children around the world is this video. Merry Christmas!”

To watch the video published on the College Station ISD YouTube page, click on the video player embedded in this story or on the top of the page.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD investigating incident Tuesday morning
College Station police investigating after two found dead in motel room
College Station police say two men were found dead Tuesday morning at a motel on Texas Avenue...
Police release names of men found dead at College Station motel
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Highway 6 in College Station
$10 vehicle registration fee one step closer to Texas statehouse

Latest News

Rick Hill reads The Polar Express for area children
Local woman catches suspect on video stealing security camera
Local woman catches suspect on video stealing security camera
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/23
Wednesday Night Weather Update 12/23
Animals at Aggieland Humane Society still searching for forever homes heading into 2021
Animals at Aggieland Humane Society still searching for forever homes heading into 2021