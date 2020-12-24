Judge Rick Hill continues tradition of reading The Polar Express to area kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Justice of the Peace Rick Hill was still determined this year to put on his conductor costume and read a popular holiday book to area children. Only this year - he had to read it online because of the pandemic.

“Each year for many years, I have dressed up as the conductor from the book and visited Bryan and College Station elementary schools to reach The Polar Express to students,” said Judge Hill. “This year, the Polar Express is not stopping in BCS. Santa and his helpers are busy preparing Christmas. My gift to the children of Bryan and College Station and all other children around the world is this video. Merry Christmas!”

To watch the video published on the College Station ISD YouTube page, click on the video player embedded in this story or on the top of the page.

