Local woman catches suspect on video stealing security camera

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shelby Cooper was out to eat Monday and got an alert that someone was at the door of her Bryan home.

When she opened up the video, she saw a woman getting out of a car in front of the house, walking up to the door, and pulling off Cooper’s security doorbell camera.

“I downloaded it and shared it with Bryan Police Department and also on Facebook. Thankfully, we found out who she was and hopefully they are finding her now,” said Cooper.

In the video, you can clearly see the suspect’s face as she takes off her face mask and hood, and continues to be recorded as she and a second person drive off.

Bryan police say evidence like this is incredibly important in catching porch pirates, especially this time of year when presents are being mailed and delivered every day.

“Security cameras have been a great source for us. Anyone who has reported something being stolen that has had footage, we have been able to at least find suspect vehicles or follow up on some kind of leads or investigation,” said Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

“With the pandemic, I know that people are looking for something that they can just get their hands on or get some money quickly. But you know, those packages people have or those items on peoples porches might be medicine, or might actually be something that’s absolutely pertinent for that person,” said Cooper. “It’s unfortunate that so many people are dealing with that right now and it’s just really really unfair.”

With many people turning to online shopping as a way to shop for holiday gifts because of the pandemic, police suggest keeping an extra eye out for when packages are delivered, so they can stay safe.

“I do believe that it is in the community’s best interest and in homeowner’s best interest if they’re able to put security cameras up to protect themselves, their family, their property, and anything that might be delivered,” said Cooper. “It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with that nowadays, but in order to best protect themselves, just invest in something as simple as a ring doorbell.”

