Memorial service next week for longtime law enforcement officer

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Services have been set for an off-duty Blinn College police officer who was killed last week in a crash on Highway 21 in Burleson County.

DPS Troopers say the accident happened with a tire blew out on the vehicle driven by Christopher Luttrell, 46, of Caldwell.

Visitation will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, December 28, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Caldwell Civic Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to SARC, you can mail to PO Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805, or go to www.SARCBV.org

The following is his full obituary from Strickland Funeral Homes:

Christopher Eugene Luttrell was born on September 9, 1974, in Houston, Texas.

He was welcomed into the world by his Dad Billy, Mom Sande, and older siblings Mark and Amanda (“Mandie”). He was a happy, active child, who enjoyed staying active and taking part in school activities. He enjoyed school theatre and drama, and also played football. Chris left school and took on a variety of jobs, but there was always one constant: his love for people.

Chris was a hard worker and good provider for his family, and he always put his whole heart in anything he did. He soon realized his purpose in life was Law Enforcement. Chris was proud of his service, and he felt passionate about using his job to positively impact his community.

Over his 19 years and 10 months on the force, he worked for the Burleson County Sheriff, Caldwell Police Dept., and University of Houston Campus Police. In 2014 he began his time as an officer on the Blinn College Campus, a post that he absolutely loved.

Chris never met a stranger, his good nature and open personality enabled him to connect with anyone he came across. He could make students open up like no one else could – he carried a yoyo and a harmonica to help break the ice and get a conversation started. He was very proud of his work with the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC). He put in many long hours teaching freshman college students about the dangers of sexual violence and the importance of consent. The mission of SARC was very close to his heart and he hoped to make a positive impact on the students he taught.

In honor of all his contributions, SARC named Chris officer of the year in 2018.

Through his time at Blinn, he recruited many of the current officers, and he initiated their training. He was very in tune with an officer’s natural abilities and would always do a great job pairing them up with a mentor. Education was important to Chris, and he demonstrated his commitment to the local schools by serving on the Caldwell ISD School Board.

He started the Explorer Program at Caldwell High School, which enabled students to build a relationship with law enforcement. He was also instrumental in starting Caldwell PD’s K9 program. Although Chris was incredibly dedicated to his work, it never felt like work to him because he simply loved serving others. So many people thought of Chris as a friend, father-figure, mentor, teacher, and brother.

He could be tough on the outside, but he had a soft and caring heart that would shine through his generous actions. He was a willing community servant and a loyal brother to his fellow law enforcement officers. One personality trait that many will remember about Chris is his wonderful sense of humor. He was known for being a practical joker and especially enjoyed pranking his family and coworkers.

He loved vintage toys, movies, and was just a big kid at heart. He loved visiting toy stores and finding new transformers for his collection. In 2020, Chris was united in marriage to Erin Kasey Hughes. Chris was a fantastic dad to his blended family. He was training the family dog Mo to be a service dog to his and Erin’s youngest son. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and making special memories with them.

Chris is preceded in death by his Mom, Sande. Chris is survived by his wife Erin; their children Christopher, Kenner, Sandie Lee, Kyleigh, Grace, Zeke; his Dad Billy; his siblings Mark and Mandie; nephews James, Billy, Jerry; his close friends Cory and Jason who were like brothers to him; close friends, coworkers, and honorary pallbearers Troy Canterbury, Bryan Hayes, and Thomas James.

