Santa drops by Brazos Valley before a night of delivering gifts

“This is where all the good boys and girls are.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Santa came to the Brazos Valley early Thursday morning as he delivered gifts to children across the world.

Santa said he loves coming to see the children in the Brazos Valley.

“This is where all the good boys and girls are,” said Santa Claus. “I like to visit where all the good boys and girls are and in the whole state of Texas. Texas is full of great children.”

Want to know where Santa is located on Christmas Eve? You can track Santa all day long on the KBTX PinPoint Weather app, which for one day only becomes the KBTX PinPoint Santa Tracker App. Click here to learn more!

