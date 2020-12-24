‘Twas the night before Christmas, and temperatures were chilly!

Hope you’re enjoying this cooler weather that’s arrived just in time for the holidays! As temperatures sit in the mid 50′s Thursday afternoon, the wind is still a bit gusty out there thanks to a low pressure system to our north and east. As we head into the evening hours of Christmas Eve, the wind should start to die down after sunset, with mostly clear skies sending temperatures down into the 40s.

After you set the cookies and milk out and head to bed, clear skies will make for great flying conditions for Santa and his reindeer through the overnight hours. Temperatures will head for the low 30s by the time the kids wake and rush to see what goodies were left under the tree, with windchills in the upper 20s! No white Christmas this year, but patchy frost will be a possibility early Christmas morning. As the sun rises on the Christmas holiday, temperatures will head for the low-to-mid 60s Friday afternoon. As more moisture pumps into the Brazos Valley through the weekend, we’ll watch the cloud cover increase and an isolated chance for rain move back into the forecast ahead of our next frontal system that arrives midweek next week.

Night Before Christmas: Clear. Patchy frost by sunrise. Low: 34. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10.

Christmas Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

