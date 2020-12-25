Local churches make adjustments for Christmas services this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic has presented major challenges for churches and other houses of worship this year, but local churches are making necessary adjustments to make their traditional Christmas services possible in 2020.

A&M United Methodist Church in College Station is making services more accessible this holiday season to ensure its congregation feels safe.

“We’ve added services this year for Christmas Eve,” Facilities Director Will McCollum said. “We did one last night that we knew would have a smaller attendance so that people could feel comfortable if they really needed to not be around large groups.”

Those added services included a fifth one on Christmas Eve, on top of the four they usually have slated for the day before the holiday.

McCollum says the church continues to enforce the guidelines that allowed them to reopen earlier this year, like mask-wearing requirements and limiting the sanctuary to 250 people socially distanced per service.

He says the sanctuary will also be sanitized after each service, just as it has been throughout the year.

“If people are not able to come because of health reasons or just an uncomfortable-ness, they can watch online whichever service they want,” McCollum said. “Once the pandemic hit, we stepped it up and ordered new equipment so we could improve our quality.”

The North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to worship virtually. Its traditional Christmas service was canceled this year as a safety precaution.

Associate Minister Bobby Williams says the congregation would like nothing more than to come together and see one another, but safety is paramount.

“The kids would have speeches and we’d have plays and things of that sort, but we weren’t able to do that this year,” Williams said.

Instead, they took their Christmas program online the Sunday before Christmas, which included a performance from their praise dancers. Williams says it doesn’t change the reason for the season or dampen the congregation’s Christmas spirit.

“It’s still alive and well,” Williams said. “We may not be inside the building giving praise to the king of kings or the lord of lords, but we’re in our homes and come together through his spirit through each heart, and so it’s there. It’s there alive and well.”

Both McCollum and Williams say their congregations have been very supportive of all the measures their churches have taken to make Christmas services safe.

“They’ve appreciated all the work on the live stream, and the staff has come up with solutions for things we never thought we’d have to come up with solutions for,” McCollum said. “They’ve worked really hard to make all this happen.”

“It didn’t change who we were. It didn’t change how we praise God,” Williams said. “But we did have to change our approach to the services and things of that sort.”

