Local travelers catching flights just before Christmas

Reports says air travel is down more than 50% this holiday season
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -While COVID-19 is forcing many to rethink traveling this holiday season, reports say as many as 84 million people will risk it and travel anyway.

Travelers like Heidi Fahrenwald are coming home for the first time in months. There were only a few flights on Christmas Eve in and out of Easterwood Aiport in College Station.

Fahrenwald says connecting airports in cities like Dallas were still busy.

“I was pretty surprised by that and the security checkpoint was a long line, absolutely packed,” said Fahrenwald.

Fahrenwald’s flight to College Station was delayed on Tuesday and she had to stay the night in Dallas.

“All of the hotels near the airport were actually booked up last night,” said Fahrenwald.

Other travelers like Madison Sweeney were heading back from holiday fun.

“I was hanging out with some of my family in Tennessee. We were hanging out and just having fun for Christmas,” said Sweeney.

Reports say air travel is down more than 50% this holiday season compared to last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

These travelers say the protocols in place made them feel comfortable flying.

“I was a little nervous but everyone kept their mask on at the airport and everyone like followed all the rules so it wasn’t that bad,” said Sweeney.

“For the most part, I felt safe. Everyone was doing their part everyone’s just trying to get home and see their families around the holidays,” said Fahrenwald.

