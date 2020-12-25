Looking Back: Hurricane season 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Season was expected to be an active one for the Atlantic Basin in 2020. The forecast issued by NOAA in late May called for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 of which could become a hurricane, and 3-6 of those reaching Category 3 strength or higher.

By the time the tropical waters settled, the National Hurricane Center issued advisories for 30 named storms. For only the second time in history, the list of standard names for the season was exhausted, forcing a move to the greek alphabet for each storm after. Eta, Theta, and Iota formed for the first time, outpacing 2005 which ended with the formation of Zeta.

Here is the list of records set during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Cristobal formed in the Bay of Campeche on June 2nd, becoming the earliest third storm formation on record. Old record was Colin, which formed June 5th, 2016.

Edouard formed in the far North Atlantic on July 5th, becoming the earliest fifth Atlantic named storm on record. Previous was Emily (which went on to become a Category 5 hurricane) from 2005.

Fay formed off the coast of North Carolina on July 9th, becoming the earliest sixth Atlantic named storm on record. Previous record was Franklin, which formed July 22nd, 2005.

Gonzalo formed in the Central Atlantic on July 22nd, becoming the earliest seventh Atlantic named storm on record. Prior record was Gert, which formed July 24th, 2005.

Hanna formed in the Central Gulf of Mexico on July 23rd, becoming the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record. Prior record was Harvey, which formed on August 3, 2005 (not the same Harvey that created historic flooding in Texas during the 2017 season).

Isaias formed in the Eastern Caribbean on July 29th, becoming the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm on record. Prior record was held by Irene, which formed August 7th, 2005.

With the formation of Isaias, 2020 tied 2005 for the most Atlantic named storm formations on record (since 1851) during July.

For the first time on record (since 1851), 2020 was the first season to have two hurricane formations in the last week of July (25th - 31st) between Isaias and Hanna.

On August 3rd, Isaias made landfall in the continental US. Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, and Hanna made landfall as well. This is the earliest on record five Atlantic named storms have made landfall in the Continental US. Prior record was August 18th, 1916.

Josephine formed in the South Atlantic Ocean on August 13th, becoming the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record. Prior record belonged to Jose, which formed August 22nd, 2005.

Kyle formed as a tropical storm on August 14th, becoming the earliest ‘K’ storm on record. Prior record belonged to Katrina, which formed on August 24th, 2005.

Laura formed in the Central Tropical Atlantic on August 21st, becoming the earliest 12th named storm on record. Prior record belonged to Luis, which formed August 29th, 1995.

Marco was officially named later in the day on August 21st, becoming the earliest 13th named storm on record. Prior record belonged to both Maria (2005) and Lee (2011) which formed on September 2nd in their respective years.

Marco was the first August hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Harvey in 2017.

Marco made landfall in Louisiana on August 24th, the sixth named storm to make landfall in the continental US in 2020. That tied the year with 1886 for the most named storms to make landfall by August 24th.

Laura made landfall on August 27th near Cameron, Lousiana with maximum winds of 150mph -- the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state since the Last Island Hurricane of 1856.

Nana formed south of Jamaica on September 1st, the earliest forming 14th named storm of the season. Prior record was Nate from September 6th, 2005.

Omar formed off the coast of North Carolina on September 1st as the earliest 15th named storm of the season. The prior record was held by Ophelia from September 7th, 2005.

Paulette formed September 7th as the earliest 16th named storm on record. Prior record was held by Philippe from September 17th, 2005.

Rene formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic on September 7th. It became the earliest 17th named storm on record, replacing Rita from September 18th, 2005.

Sally formed on September 12th in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. It became the earliest 18th named storm on record, replacing Stan from October 2nd, 2005.

Teddy formed on September 14th, becoming the earliest 19th named storm on record. Prior record was an unnamed storm that formed October 4th, 2005. (Unnamed storm was added in post-season reanalysis of the season)

Vicky formed mid-morning of September 14th. It became the earliest 20th named storm on record, besting Tammy from October 5th 2005.

By this point, there had been 7 named storm formations in September, to-date. This set a new record for most named storm formations from September 1st - 14th and replaces a tie for 5 storms from 1869, 1949, 1961, 1998, 2010, and 2018.

Wilfred formed on September 18th and became the earliest 21st named storm on record. Prior record was October 8, 2005.

Alpha & Beta formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico on September 18th becoming the earliest 22nd and 23rd named systems on record.

Wilfred, Alpha, & Beta formed on the same day: September 18th. The only other record that the Atlantic had three named storm formations on the same calendar day was August 15, 1893.

Beta making landfall tied 2020 with 1916 for the most continental US landfalling named storms in a season on record.

Gamma formed on October 2nd in the Northwest Caribbean becoming the earliest 24th named storm on record, breaking the old record set October 27, 2005.

Delta formed on October 5th becoming the earliest 25th Atlantic named storm of the season. Old record from November 15, 2005 was broken.

Delta strengthened to a wind of 130mph on October 6th, making it the strongest Greek alphabet named Atlantic hurricane on record.

Delta made landfall on the Louisiana Coast on October 9th; the 10th to reach the CONUS this year. That set a new single-season record for landfalling named storms, previously set at 9 in 1916.

Delta became the first landfalling Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall on the US Coast, on record.

Epsilon formed in the Central Subtropical Atlantic on October 19th, becoming the earliest 26th named storm on record. Prior belonged to November 22nd, 2005.

Zeta formed on October 25th in the Northwest Caribbean as the 27th named storm of the season. It also became the earliest, breaking the prior record of November 29, 2005.

Zeta strengthened to a sustained wind of 90mph on October 28th, becoming the strongest hurricane that far west in the Gulf of Mexico (91.7°W) that late in the calendar year.

Zeta set a new record for named storm making landfall in Louisiana in a single season. Prior record was from 2002.

Eta formed in the Central Caribbean on October 31st, the 28th named storm of the season. This tied 2020 with 2005 for the most named storms in a single season.

Eta took on maximum sustained winds of 150mph on November 2nd. It surpassed Delta as the strongest Greek alphabet named hurricane on record.

Theta formed as a sub-tropical storm on November 9th and made the 2020 season a record-setting one for named storms that formed. Prior record was 28 from the 2005 season.

Iota formed on November 14th in the Central Caribbean as the 30th named storm of the season. No other season named that many tropical systems.

Iota was the 5th named storm formation in the Caribbean since October 1st. 2020 tied 2005 for the most named systems to form in this area in that time frame.

Iota became a major hurricane on November 15th, tying 2020 with 1926, 1933, 1950, 1996, and 2017 for the 2nd most major hurricanes in an Atlantic season. 2005 had 7 major hurricanes.

Iota becoming a major hurricane in November along with Eta. This is the first time the Atlantic basin had two major hurricane formations in November.

Iota rapidly intensified to winds of 155mph on November 16th, making it the strongest hurricane of the 2020 season. It also tied Lenny from 1999 for the strongest hurricane this late in a calendar year.

Iota became a Category 5 hurricane on November 16. It took the record for the latest hurricane of that strength -- replacing the Cuba Hurricane from November 8, 1932.

Iota became the first Greek alphabet Atlantic named storm to reach Category 5 strength on record.

2020 had four major hurricane formations in October and November -- Delta, Epsilon, Eta, and Iota. No other Atlantic hurricane season on record had more than two major hurricane formations post-October 1st.

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 on November 16th. It became the strongest November hurricane on record to make landfall there, surpassing the previous record set by Eta just 13 days earlier.