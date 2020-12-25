Advertisement

Merry Christmas! A warming trend takes us into the weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merry Christmas, everyone! Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful Christmas afternoon that we have on hand. The sunshine has allowed temperatures to warm up into the mid 60s Friday afternoon, and with mostly clear skies on hand through the evening, temperatures will once again drop into the 40s by the time we are headed to bed.

We’ll watch for a few clouds to trickle in through the overnight hours, specifically in our western counties. Although temperatures won’t be as cold as they were Christmas morning, most of us will be able to dip down into the upper 30s by wake up time Saturday thanks to drier air still in play. You’ll want the jacket if you’re headed out early, but will likely be able to shed it for a few hours in the afternoon as more sunshine warms us up near the 70 degree mark!

We’ll hold on to this warming trend over the next several days, with highs headed for the low-to-mid 70s by the back half of the weekend. As an onshore flow pumps in a bit more moisture, we’ll watch the cloud cover increase by the beginning of next week and introduce a few isolated rain chances back into the forecast. We’ll look for bigger chances for rain and a few storms midweek, when our next cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley.

Christmas Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 50. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: SW 5-15.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local woman catches suspect on video stealing ring doorbell camera.
Local woman catches suspect on video stealing security camera
College Station police say two men were found dead Tuesday morning at a motel on Texas Avenue...
Police release names of men found dead at College Station motel
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
120 new COVID-19 cases, 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Over his 19 years and 10 months on the force, he worked for the Burleson County Sheriff,...
Memorial service next week for longtime law enforcement officer
CSFD firefighters responded to College Station Utilities this morning to control a truck fire.
Early morning vehicle fire at College Station Utilities Service Center

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Merry Christmas! A chilly start leads to a seasonable finish Christmas Day
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Blustery Christmas Eve, calming by Christmas
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Big WIND clatters out on the lawn tonight as cold air spills in
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Springlike start gives way to a LOT of wind tonight