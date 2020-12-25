Merry Christmas! A warming trend takes us into the weekend

Merry Christmas, everyone! Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful Christmas afternoon that we have on hand. The sunshine has allowed temperatures to warm up into the mid 60s Friday afternoon, and with mostly clear skies on hand through the evening, temperatures will once again drop into the 40s by the time we are headed to bed.

We’ll watch for a few clouds to trickle in through the overnight hours, specifically in our western counties. Although temperatures won’t be as cold as they were Christmas morning, most of us will be able to dip down into the upper 30s by wake up time Saturday thanks to drier air still in play. You’ll want the jacket if you’re headed out early, but will likely be able to shed it for a few hours in the afternoon as more sunshine warms us up near the 70 degree mark!

We’ll hold on to this warming trend over the next several days, with highs headed for the low-to-mid 70s by the back half of the weekend. As an onshore flow pumps in a bit more moisture, we’ll watch the cloud cover increase by the beginning of next week and introduce a few isolated rain chances back into the forecast. We’ll look for bigger chances for rain and a few storms midweek, when our next cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley.

Christmas Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 50. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: SW 5-15.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.