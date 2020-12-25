One person hospitalized after a Christmas Eve home explosion

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) -A Christmas Eve home explosion in Hempstead left one person hospitalized.

At around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, authorities got a call for a home explosion in the 1300 block of 5th Street.

One home was destroyed in the blast, and two other nearby structures were damaged by debris, according to the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators say, the homeowner was injured in the explosion and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The Hempstead Fire Department, Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office, Prairie View Fire Department, Waller County EMS, Hempstead Police, and other local first responders responded to the explosion.

