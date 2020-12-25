Post-Christmas safety with College Station police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -While the holidays are filled with the spirit of giving and cheer, it’s important to remember to not let yourself become a victim of a crime and to stay safe in the days following.

Now that the gifts are unwrapped, it’s important to keep yourself and those items safe and secure. Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department says there are some basic safety procedures you can follow if you plan to stay home or travel.

When it comes to boxes, think about how you are putting them on the curb

“If you get any high-value items for Christmas or the holidays like a big screen TV then consider not putting the box it came in by the curb because that kind of advertises the shiny new stuff you got that burglars may want to break in and steal,” said Lopez

Lopez recommends breaking down boxes so people driving by don’t know what they are. He also suggests waiting to put the broken down boxes on the curb until pickup day.

See something say something.

Know your surroundings and your neighborhood.

“If you do see something out of the normal for your neighborhood then please report that to the police department,” said Lopez. “It’s not a waste of our time. We would rather air on the side of safety than have burglars go unchecked through the streets stealing property.”

If it’s an emergency Lopez said to dial 911, but if it’s not an emergency in College Station, residents can call the police department by dialing 979-764-3600.

Setting up your home to go out of town

Lopez said there are several things you can do to help keep your home safe while traveling. First, make sure all windows and doors are locked. Then let trusted neighbors know you are leaving, so they can check up on things for you. Finally, Lopez also said consider investing in a type of home security system.

Check if your vehicle is prepared for travel

“Make sure you have checked your vehicle for any recalls,” said Lopez. “You can do that at nhtsa.gov/recalls, but also make sure your car has been reviewed by a mechanic. Make sure that the fluid levels are good to go that you have good windshield wipers in case you experience weather and plan your trip ahead of time.”

Especially during the pandemic, it’s important to know any COVID-19 restrictions on communities you might be traveling through in case you need to stop, said Lopez.

