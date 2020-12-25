SEC with three Heisman hopefuls after finalist announced Thursday

NEW YORK CITY, New York (AP) -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Lawrence was the preseason favorite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign. He has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, helping Clemson reach the playoff for the third time in his career.

Joining Lawrence are Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and a pair of Alabama teammates, QB Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Trask leads the country with 43 touchdown passes and 4,125 yards.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Jones leads the nation in efficiency rating and has thrown for 32 touchdowns. Smith leads the nation with 98 receptions and 1,511 receiving yards.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony.