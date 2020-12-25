This week’s Classroom Champion is Riley Green.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Riley Green. The Snook High School Senior has a 5.3 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“I think she has such a strong work ethic, because she feels the need to be the best person she can be, and to demonstrate the best ability that she can. So, she’s practicing her academia, or practicing on the court, or out in the field. But really feel like she wants to to be her best self.” - Michelle Bond, Teacher

“Riley is most definitely a leader by example. Like I said she’s a little more quiet, a little more reserved, she kind of lets her play do the talking. And she’s very competitive and she seems to have a feel for when we need her to step up on the court and she’s don that several times for us. Riley’s just one that I think, because she is so quiet when she does step out of her comfort zone she brings like a big spark on the court. And everyone seems to follow, she definitely can start a spark out there.” - Micah Goebel, Coach

“I think I handle it pretty well. It can get stressful at times, but I just try to think of the future outcome of like getting good grades and practicing hard during practice. Ultimately, I think it builds me into a better person, and makes me a stronger person,” said Green.

After High School, Riley plans on attending Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in Bio-Medical Science. And she hopes to one day become an Neonatologist (which is an NICU Baby Doctor).

Congratulations to Riley Green of Snook High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

