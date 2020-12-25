Turkey 911: Area law enforcement officers deliver holiday meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Christmas Eve in the Brazos Valley and Santa Claus has recruited some Bryan police officers and deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office to carry out a special mission called “Turkey 911.”

Law enforcement officers disbursed across Brazos County to deliver the 75 turkey dinners to feed families of six. The hot meals consisted of turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans with carrots, and an apple crisp dessert.

Fabi Peyton, the event organizer and founder of the nonprofit I Heart Bryan says she wanted to make a difference in the community by bridging the gap between law enforcement and the residents of Bryan.

“It’s an opportunity for us to change the stigma of law enforcement coming into your neighborhood for something negative,” said Peyton. “Realizing that sometimes we need their help and sometimes it’s a good thing that they come.”

Peyton is a teacher with the Bryan ISD and she says she wanted to bring some holiday cheer to the families of 75 Bryan ISD students.

“These times are hard for people and holidays especially,” said Peyton. “If we can help bring a little bit of cheer while trying to change the stigma, then I think we’re doing what we’re called to do.”

Dean Swartzlander, Assistant Chief of Patrols for the Bryan Police Department says getting out into the community and getting to know the needs of the residents is vital to building a rapport with the community, and that’s why he says events like Turkey 911 are always needed.

“Being able to go to somebody’s house and share with them in a time of need builds the trust and relationship that we want to continue to foster in the city of Bryan,” said Swartzlander.

Peyton says the event would not be possible without the support of the community, teachers, and staff from Bryan ISD, the Bryan police department, the Brazos County Sheriff’s department, the College Station police department, D’Vine Cuisine, and Always Craving BBQ who helped prepare the meals.

“Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?’ “ At the core of making today happen,... Posted by I Heart Bryan on Thursday, December 24, 2020

