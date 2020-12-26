Advertisement

Beautiful finish to the weekend, rain chance builds next week

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After an absolutely stellar Saturday of weather, we are poised for more of the same Sunday, with a couple subtle changes. The healthy south breeze we saw to finish the afternoon will be a touch stronger Sunday, allowing some gulf moisture to spill back into the area and bring evening temperatures up just a touch (but still chilly) as we begin the last week of 2020. Otherwise, expect a few more clouds, but an otherwise fantastic finish to the Christmas weekend.

Enough moisture will be back in place that we may find a few showers by daytime Monday and Tuesday, ahead of our next frontal system. This system will not only bring the big winter chill back just in time for New Years plans, but may give us a quick round of rain and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday morning. At the moment, heavy rain and a brief strong wind gust are the main impacts expected with this storm system, then a rush of winter air takes us to the final day of the year, with calm, clear, and chilly weather expected for the first day of 2021.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 75. Wind: SW 10-15, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home explosion in Waller County
One person hospitalized after a Christmas Eve home explosion
Madden's Casual Gourmet closes New Year's Eve.
Year in Review: Businesses that have left and arrived in 2020
A&M United Methodist Church in College Station offered extra Christmas services this year to...
Local churches make adjustments for Christmas services this year
College Station police say two men were found dead Tuesday morning at a motel on Texas Avenue...
Police release names of men found dead at College Station motel
Post-Christmas safety with College Station police

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
A warming trend takes us into the weekend
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Merry Christmas! A chilly start leads to a seasonable finish Christmas Day
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Blustery Christmas Eve, calming by Christmas
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Big WIND clatters out on the lawn tonight as cold air spills in