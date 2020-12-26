Beautiful finish to the weekend, rain chance builds next week

After an absolutely stellar Saturday of weather, we are poised for more of the same Sunday, with a couple subtle changes. The healthy south breeze we saw to finish the afternoon will be a touch stronger Sunday, allowing some gulf moisture to spill back into the area and bring evening temperatures up just a touch (but still chilly) as we begin the last week of 2020. Otherwise, expect a few more clouds, but an otherwise fantastic finish to the Christmas weekend.

Enough moisture will be back in place that we may find a few showers by daytime Monday and Tuesday, ahead of our next frontal system. This system will not only bring the big winter chill back just in time for New Years plans, but may give us a quick round of rain and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday morning. At the moment, heavy rain and a brief strong wind gust are the main impacts expected with this storm system, then a rush of winter air takes us to the final day of the year, with calm, clear, and chilly weather expected for the first day of 2021.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 75. Wind: SW 10-15, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

