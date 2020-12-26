Families find out-of-the-ordinary ways to celebrate the holidays in the face of a pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - So many people were forced to sacrifice so much in 2020, but all the hardship didn’t keep Santa from coming this year or diminish the spirit of the holiday season.

However, the year did force people to get creative in the ways they chose to celebrate since traditional holiday gatherings were mostly canceled.

“We’ve kind of been doing it in shifts so that we don’t have too many people together at the same time,” Michael Lance of Franklin said. “We’re going to have two Christmases. We even have two Christmas trees.”

“We kind of got a new TV and have been watching a lot of films,” Bryan resident Miguel Salazar said. “Some of our favorites have been Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Scrooge, and the Harry Potter series. It’s great for Christmastime because the weather kind of matches.”

To stay safe, some are doing their best not to gather, using a tool seemingly everyone has added to their repertoire in 2020.

“It’s been a lot of Zoom calls,” Colin of Bryan said. “I hope we can all come together and make sure that we can get back to regular holiday celebrations some time in the future.”

“I’ve been working from home since March, so I miss my coworkers,” Stephanie Parie, a College Station resident said. “We didn’t get to have a Christmas party this year. We kind of did it through Zoom, so you know, that was different. It was still fun and good to see each other, even if it’s on a screen.”

Others turned to the outdoors, picking up unlikely new Christmas traditions.

“[We had] pretty much nowhere to go, so fishing is a good choice because it’s outdoors,” Zhigang Xie of College Station, said. “It’s relatively low risk.”

“We’ve taken down the celebration a little bit and kind of thinned it out and separated people,” Sheldon Beasley of College Station said. “Right now, me and my grandsons are out here fishing.”

“We’ve been spending a lot of time outside, getting some good Vitamin D that we need,” Kasey Van Norman from Bryan said. “That good Texas sun,” her husband Justin added.

Despite everything the pandemic has thrown at people, even during Christmas, it hasn’t been able to take away that feeling of hope this season always brings.

“All of the struggle, all of the question and the doubt, it just makes us more hopeful for what is to come and more reliant on the things that really matter,” Kasey Van Norman said. “It gives us new perspective and we really take into consideration what we have, right here in our own home.”

