Nonprofit organizations gearing up for what’s to come in 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With 2020 coming to a close, many nonprofit organizations have begun to plan for what’s to come in 2021, and some have even set new year’s resolutions for their organization.

“2020 a very tough year for everybody,” said Ron Crozier, the director of community relations for Twin City Mission.

This past year changed the way the organization, like many others, conducted outreach, according to Crozier.

Croizer said the nonprofit had to quickly adapt to the ever-changing circumstances and issues that plague the community.

“We did some things differently this year that we haven’t even thought of before,” said Crozier.

According to Crozier, the outcome of these changes was positive for the organization.

“We like the way things turned out,” said Crozier. “We’re probably going to implement those in the New Year. It’s shown us that we can change things up and still provide the services we provide.”

Also looking to 2021 is Jeannie Mansill, the president of Project Unity. She has set a resolution of her own and said it’s the foundation for the organization’s existence.

“I would love for everyone to be on the same page,” said Mansill. “It would be my New Year’s resolution. Let’s all get on the same page, and let’s be in unity as we go forward in Bryan-College Station.”

Mansill says being in unity means understanding what’s going on in our own backyard.

“In order to meet community needs and meet families where they are, we have to respond to what’s going on in current community trends,” said Mansill.

Both Crozier and Mansill wish that the issues that many in the Brazos Valley face would be resolved.

“We wish there wasn’t a need for homeless services or domestic violence services or kids that need family support specialists or the need for resale stores for families to survive,” said Crozier.

With those needs in mind, Mansill and Crozier say they’re ready to help the community in 2021.

“2021 is going to be difficult; it’s going to be hard for families,” said Mansill. “But at the same time, it’s when Project Unity must rise.”

To kick off the new year, Project Unity is helping residents of the Brazos Valley get back to work.

Mansill says the organization has new grants available for job training in 2021. She says the customized training is available in partnership with Blinn College and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

“If people want to become certified clinical medical assistants, pharmacy techs, phlebotomy techs training is available,” said Mansill. “If they’d like to become certified in facilities maintenance, plumbing, construction, you know working on apartments or other kinds of manual labor training is available.”

Twin City Mission says they will begin to announce their community efforts for 2021 soon.

