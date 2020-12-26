Advertisement

Rockets set to go into opener with 9 available players

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020
(AP) - The Houston Rockets are preparing to have only nine available players, James Harden among them, for their first two games of the season because of ongoing quarantine issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rockets play their opener in Portland tonight and visit Denver on Monday. They will be without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones for those games, all listed as out by the Rockets with “health and safety protocols” as the reason. Those four players, if they return negative tests, should be cleared to return when Houston plays at home against Sacramento this coming Thursday.

