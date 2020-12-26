Year in Review: Businesses that have left and arrived in 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses in the Brazos Valley had a tough 2020.

Some called it quits, while others opened their doors for the first time. We take a look at the state of businesses in 2020 during the pandemic.

2020 saw some well-known businesses close in Bryan and College Station.

Retail stores like Aeropostale in Post Oak Mall, Pier One and Motherhood Maternity closed their locations.

Restaurants were hit the hardest though. Genghis Grill and Urban Bricks closed shop before the pandemic started impacting the economy.

Chef Tai Lee announced he would close Madden’s Casual Gourmet on New Year’s Eve while Veritas closed in August.

“I think you know one door closes and the other one will open but you know financially it was a very hard thing to upkeep this concept of restaurant of fine dining especially when most of our clientele came from the nearby hotel guests.”

Lee opened a new concept at Verias’ location called Solt.

Next door Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant remains empty as does the Red Lobster further down University Drive.

In October, locally owned Pie in the Sky closed.

“For me personally it was a great experience working here and the food is fantastic and I always enjoyed seeing everybody come in and their smiling faces, so it’s definitely been sad for everybody involved including the employees that work here,” said Kallyn Wilkins, Pie in the Sky Former Employee.

But did some new restaurants did open this year.

Tilted Pint in Bryan to BoomTown BBQ in College Station are new to town.

“We’ve been looking around at other cities in Texas. College towns, our oldest daughter graduated from A&M in 2015 so we were familiar with the area,” said Emily Swanson, Boomtown BBQ Owner.

We also saw long lines as Dunkin’ Donuts finally opened on Wellborn Road. A new Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop will open right beside it.

“We are getting ready to have another new Italian Place opening. 1863 Italia on Arrington Road, so looking forward to that. A lot of new restaurants in south College Station. So that College Station market is getting a variety of amenities,” said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, business owners are still taking a change on Bryan and College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.