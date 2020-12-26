Year in Review: Local teachers look back at 2020 challenges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The impact COVID-19 has had on children and teachers this year is something many have never gone through.

Bryan and College Station ISD teachers described this year as a roller coaster.

A&M Consolidated High School teacher Belinda Pruitt said March was when the big switch to online learning happened.

“I remember thinking I could take another week of spring break and never having an idea they would shut the school down for the entire spring semester,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt said that’s when she started figuring out how to teach virtually.

“To learn how to motivated kids to do things when you’re not right there with them was definitely something I learned and took into the fall semester,” said Pruitt.

After taking the summer to decide on what to do next, both BISD and CSISD decided to offer in-person or online learning.

Bowen Elementary teacher Natalie Potts said it’s changed the way her second-grade class is structured.

“It’s still teaching, focused on the student but just, in fact, the way we’re having to do it has changed so much and that’s really just in the classroom not considering you have kids at home as well and that’s a whole new ball game,” said Potts.

First-grade teacher Lashwanique Kenneybrew said after a few months in, she’s got the hang of it.

“It has been a lot doing in-person and online, but I think I finally got into a rhythm of doing so,” said Kenneybrew.

Kenneybrew said one of the biggest challenges is staying strong not just for the kids but parents, too.

“I’m trying to learn all of this while I’m trying to teach you. I’m trying to be there for parents that need my support,” said Kenneybrew. “It has been heavy, it’s been hard and that every year, but this year especially.”

On top of different learning techniques, COVID-19 protocols were also put in place.

“When we come back from recess, masks on toys up like that’s our little mantra,” said Kenneybrew.

“My kids love hand sanitizer and getting to use it any time they leave the room or come in. They think the shields are pretty cool it’s like they have their own little office space,” said Potts.

Pruitt said it’s something they’ve all gotten used to.

“They’re just so happy to be with each other and with teachers that all those extra things that we have to do are just something that we have to do and we’ll do them gladly,” said Pruitt.

