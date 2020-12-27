1,123 active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 35 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 92 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,123 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,398 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,175 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 241 active probable cases and there have been 1,934 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,653. There have been 123,842 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 65 percent.

Currently, there are 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 134 962 814 14 Brazos 1123 11653 10398 132 Burleson 109 915 792 14 Grimes 166 1745 1538 41 Houston 77 1035 935 23 Lee 189 874 661 24 Leon 107 727 598 22 Madison 83 1083 984 16 Milam 142 1309 762 11 Montgomery 6808 24366 13340 186 Robertson 165 851 673 13 San Jacinto 12 419 388 19 Trinity 22 331 300 9 Walker 388 5846 5376 82 Waller 295 1937 1620 22 Washington 182 1384 1143 59

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 574 staffed hospital beds with 140 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 8 new cases and 157 active cases on Dec. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 4,758 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 279,357 active cases and 1,339,447 recoveries. There have been 1,660,551 total cases reported and 15,154,358 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 26,421 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 213,537 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 26 at 2:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.