Gusty winds fueling multiple grass fires across Brazos Valley

It may be a bad idea to do outdoor burning today.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters across the Brazos Valley are staying busy Sunday afternoon responding to multiple fires in several counties.

Two of the larger fires burning at the moment are in Brazos and Robertson Counties.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Cherry Bend Circle north of Lake Bryan in the Benchley community.

Another large fire is burning on W. Henry Prairie Road northeast of Hearne.

Another fire was burning in south Brazos County earlier this afternoon but is contained, according to firefighters.

A home was also reported to be on fire northeast of Caldwell on County Road 204 in Burelson County. It’s unclear how the fire started.

