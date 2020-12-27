Gusty winds fueling multiple grass fires across Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters across the Brazos Valley are staying busy Sunday afternoon responding to multiple fires in several counties.

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER: Gusty wind has helped multiple grass fires start across parts of the Brazos Valley this afternoon. Fire concerns continue through sunset, when wind is expected to settle. pic.twitter.com/P2Hrjk4gJu — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) December 27, 2020

Two of the larger fires burning at the moment are in Brazos and Robertson Counties.

Per @KBTXRusty: multiple grass fires being reported around the Brazos Valley this afternoon. Nothing major (yet) but there are many of them that have sparked.



It is an afternoon to leave burning / anything w/ an open flame or spark out of plans. Gusts settle by sunset #bcstx pic.twitter.com/KGBgFmqOEy — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 27, 2020

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Cherry Bend Circle north of Lake Bryan in the Benchley community.

Another large fire is burning on W. Henry Prairie Road northeast of Hearne.

Another fire was burning in south Brazos County earlier this afternoon but is contained, according to firefighters.

A home was also reported to be on fire northeast of Caldwell on County Road 204 in Burelson County. It’s unclear how the fire started.

