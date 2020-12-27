Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing ahead of New Year’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 testing is being offered this week at various spots in Brazos, Grimes, Waller, and Walker Counties. Appointments are not necessary but are highly encouraged.

To make an appointment, click here.

This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time. Results may take up to 72 hours to be received.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available this week at the following locations:

Brian Bachmann Park (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 28, 29, 30 (11 am-7 pm)

St. Teresa’s Church (307 Hall Street, Bryan- Kiosk in the parking lot)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am-5 pm)

Texas A&M University (Public testing at Rudder Plaza kiosk and Mays Business School kiosk)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am -5pm)

Prairie View A&M University (Public testing at Memorial Student Center kiosk)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am - 5 pm)

Grimes County (Navasota Center, Anderson American Legion Hall, Bedias Civic Center)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am - 4 pm)

Huntsville (Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Walker County Veterans Complex on Hwy 75)

December 28, 29, 30 (8 am - 5 pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

