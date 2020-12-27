Advertisement

Huntsville suffers overtime loss to Crosby

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville football team lost to Crosby 32-29 in overtime Saturday in a Class 5A Division 2 regional round playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium. Crosby’s Trevor Helburg kicked a 35 yard field goal in overtime to give the Cougars the win. Huntsville got the ball to start overtime but could not score.

Hornet wide receiver Jordan Woodberry had three receiving touchdowns. Tie Matthews returned a kick-off 69 yards in the fourth quarter to tie the game 29-29.

Huntsville ends the season 11-1. Crosby improves to 10-3. The Cougars will face Fort Bend Marshall in the quarterfinals.

