INSIDE LOOK: How a local movie theater is keeping guests safe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Cinemark Theatre in College Station re-opened in August, but Friday’s release of the film Wonder Woman 1984 plus advanced safety measures at the theater brought some moviegoers back to the theater.

Saturday was the first trip Darlene Hawkins and her husband Ronnie made to the theater since the pandemic started.

“The last time we were here at the movie theaters was probably in March,” said Darlene Hawkins.

Hawkins said her husband’s love for Wonder Woman combined with the safety improvements made by Cinemark is why she decided to come out.

“I’m not a big Wonder Woman fan,” said Darlene. “But my husband loves Wonder Woman, so we came to see Wonder Woman.”

In order to keep moviegoers safe, Cinemark has taken extra safety precautions like seat buffering and disinfection protocols. It also offers private watch parties where you can have the entire screen to yourself or a small group.

Dawn Jimenez and her daughter Sabrina have been going to the theater regularly ever since Cinemark announced the private watch parties.

“When Cinemark started offering the private watch parties we were really, really excited about that,” said Jimenez. “It’s the best way we feel safe coming to the movies and still being able to enjoy the movie experience.”

Jimenez enjoys the private watch party experience.

“It’s super fun,” said Jimenez. “It’s nice to be able to ask them to lower the volume of the movie, to be able to not worry if you know we need to get up in the middle of the movie and walk across the aisle to block anybody’s experience.”

For Jimenez and Hawkins, the return to the theater helps them feel a sense of normalcy that a streaming service can’t provide.

