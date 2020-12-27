Advertisement

Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean holidays shopping is, too

“I was trying to wait as late as possible, so hopefully I beat the crowd.”
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just one day after Christmas, shoppers were seen headed back to the stores to return gifts and/or shop more deals.

According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 66 percent of holiday shopping will take place following the Christmas holiday.

“The top reasons consumers plan to shop during the last week of December are to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions (45 percent of shoppers) and use gift cards (27 percent of shoppers),” according to National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Alicia Sanchez, a shopper in College Station, was out returning items but had a strategy when heading into stores.

“I was trying to wait as late as possible, so hopefully I beat the crowd,” said Sanchez.

During the pandemic and holiday season, many stores have implemented measures to help keep store employees and shoppers safe while in stores.

