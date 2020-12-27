Advertisement

No. 9 Texas A&M Returns to the Court to Host Northwestern State

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 9 Texas A&M women’s basketball returns to the court after the holiday break to host Northwestern State on Monday at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Streaming for Monday’s game is available for authenticated subscribers through SEC Network+ with access to the live broadcast on the ESPN app.

Texas A&M (8-0) is seeking history as the Aggies could wrap up non-conference play with an undefeated record for the first time in program history. This is the best start since the 2014-15 season, when the Maroon & White won their first 11 games of the year. Twice the Aggies have completed the non-conference slate with only one loss, in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 campaigns.

Texas A&M last competed on Dec. 20 and defeated Rice, 57-53. A&M faced a halftime deficit for the first time all year, but outscored the Owls 33-25 in the second half to earn the victory, 57-53. Aaliyah Wilson and Alexis Morris both scored 16 points for the team, while Ciera Johnson added 10 and collected four steals.

Northwestern State (0-4) is led by Anessa Dussette and Tristen Washington. The duo is averaging 27.8 points per game combined, and are the only two Lady Demons averaging double-digits in scoring. Dussette poured in a season-high 20 points in her last outing versus Mississippi Valley State, going 7-8 from the field in just 26 minutes.

Texas A&M prepares to face Northwestern State for the eighth time with A&M boasting a 5-2 record over the Lady Demons. The two programs face off for the first time since the 2014-15 season when the Aggies came away with a dominant 75-42 victory.

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/WBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women's basketball.

