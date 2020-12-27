Advertisement

Panda Express newest location is now open in Bryan

The restaurant held a soft opening on Saturday from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new Panda Express is now open on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, just outside the Walmart and Chick-Fla-A. The restaurant held a soft opening on Saturday evening, which drew a long line of cars in the drive-thru.

General Manager Kevin Gutierrez says the restaurant will open Sunday, December 27, 2020, with normal business hours.

“After today, we’re going to open up tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.,” said Gutierrez. “Then we will continue to open daily for the rest of this restaurant’s life.”

Gutierrez says Panda Express plans to hold a grand opening ceremony soon.

" In that grand opening, we’re going to have our mascot here,” said Gutierrez. " We’re going to do community outreach with a kids event and other festivities.

According to the restaurant’s website, dine-in service is unavailable at all locations for now. However, Take-out, delivery, and drive-thru are available.

IT’S READY: On Saturday the new Panda Express in Bryan will have a soft opening from 6pm-9:30pm. It’s on Briarcrest in front of Walmart.

Posted by Rusty Surette on Friday, December 25, 2020

